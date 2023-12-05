Menu
Search
Subscribe
Politics & Govt News

FG, IOM Evacuate 145 Stranded Nigerians From Libya

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Dec 5,2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The Federal Government, in partnership with the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) has safely returned 145 stranded Nigerians from Libya under the IOM Voluntary Humanitarian Return initiative.

Charge d’Affaires of the Nigerian Mission in Libya, Kabiru Musa revealed this in a statement issued on Monday.

According to Musa, the stranded Nigerians were being held in various prison institutions for being in Libya illegally and without travel permits.

He said the Federal Government, with the usual assistance of the IOM, evacuated the irregular migrants who expressed desire to return home following the terrible circumstances they found themselves in.

He explained that the operation was part of the Federal Government’s ongoing efforts to ensure that no Nigerian person suffered in the country.

Musa stated that the evacuees who left Libya’s Mitiga International Airport on Monday afternoon were anticipated to arrive at Murtala Muhammed International Airport on Monday evening.

“Today, 145 stranded Nigerians were evacuated from Mitiga Airport, Libya, aboard chartered flight No UZ 189, and are expected to arrive at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport on Monday evening.

“The evacuees include 119 women and 26 men.

“Upon arrival, they will be received by relevant agencies who will ensure their rehabilitation and safe reintegration into the society,” Musa stated.(www.naija247news.com)

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
What Is Wrong With Us – Peter Obi Condemns Some Expenditures in The N27.5trn 2024 Budget
Next article
Benue APC stakeholders disown party officials, back Allia
Peters Anene, News Editor
Peters Anene, News Editorhttp://Naija247news.com
Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Bolanle Ninalowo Goes Official With His Relationship

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
December 5, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Bolanle Ninalowo, the charismatic actor, has...

NDLEA Uncover 478kgs illicit substances in Kaduna, nabs 99 suspects

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
December 5, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency...

Naira appreciates against Dollar by 9.6% at NAFEM

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
December 5, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Nigerian Naira opened the week...

Nigeria’s total trade grew to N18.8tn in Q3 2023- NBS

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
December 5, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The recent report published by the...

Stay African, Read Latest News

Stay updated on latest happenings around 54 countries of Africa

Subscribe Now

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Bolanle Ninalowo Goes Official With His Relationship

Entertainment 0
December 5, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Bolanle Ninalowo, the charismatic actor, has...

NDLEA Uncover 478kgs illicit substances in Kaduna, nabs 99 suspects

CrimeWatch 0
December 5, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency...

Naira appreciates against Dollar by 9.6% at NAFEM

NairaDollar Exchange Rate 0
December 5, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Nigerian Naira opened the week...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com