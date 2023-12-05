FG announces December 2023 bonds for subscription

December 5, 2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Debt Management Office (DMO) on behalf of the Federal Government of Nigeria has announced its bond offers for subscription by auction for the month of December 2023. DMO is authorized to receive applications for the following:

N90 billion bond at the rate of 14.55%, due in April 2029 (10-Yr Re-opening)

N90 billion bond at the rate 14.70%, due in June 2033 (10-Yr Re-opening)

N90 billion bond at the rate 15.45%, due in June 2038 (15-Yr Re-opening)

N90 billion bond at the rate 15.70%, June 2053 (30-Yr Re-opening)

According to the Debt Management Office (DMO), the Auction Date is December 11, 2023, while the Settlement Date is December 13, 2023.

UNITS OF SALE:

N1,000 per unit subject to a minimum subscription of N50,001,000 and in multiples of N1,000 there after.(www.naija247news.com).