Edo 2024: ‘Let’s shake the table’ – Female LP guber aspirant declares

Dec 5,2023.

Dr Loretta Oduware Ogboro-Okor, a female aspirant in the Edo 2024 governorship race, has advocated the involvement of women in partisan politics.

Loretta, who is seeking the Labour Party ticket to contest for the state’s top job, lamented that a lot of Nigerian women were at the back door during election season.

According to the aspirant, it is time for women to take their place in politics.

Oduware Ogboro-Okor, stated this shortly after her public declaration of intention to contest for the Edo 2024 governorship election, on Monday at the LP secretariat in Benin.

“A lot of women are always at the back door, it is time we took our place in the political space; we have to be at the table, so that we can shake it.

“We thank all our fathers who are standing with us to bring light to the state, we are happy that our fathers are ready to support us,” she said.(www.naija247news.com)