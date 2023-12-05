Menu
Entertainment

Cardi B, Offset unfollow each other

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

December 5, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

American celebrity couple, Offset and Cardi B have unfollowed each other on Instagram.

A check on their respective Instagram pages on Tuesday morning shows that the rappers are no longer following each other on the platform.

Cardi B has not yet given reasons for her action and neither has Offset.

Recalls that the couple secretly married in 2017 and have since welcomed two children together.

Cardi B filed for divorce from Offset in September 2020 but the two got back together in October.

In June 2023, Cardi publicly blasted Offset after he claimed she cheated on him.(www.naija247news.com).

Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

