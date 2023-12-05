Borno Police Diffuse Bomb At University Entrance

December 5, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Police Command in Borno State said it successfully diffused an Improvised Explosive Device, IED, at the entrance of the University of Maiduguri on Monday.

The Borno Command’s Public Relations Officer, ASP Nahum Daso, confirmed the incident in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria on Tuesday in Maiduguri.

Mr Daso said that at about 9.00a.m., on Monday, Dec. 4, a suspicious device was noticed near the main gate of the institution.

He said that the command swiftly deployed men of the Explosive Ordinance Disposal, EOD, team to the scene, who confirmed that the device was a fabricated Improvised Explosive Device, IED.

“In swift response, the Command’s Explosive Ordinance Department (EOD) swung into action and successful diffused the IED, without loss of lives or property,” he said.

Mr Daso said that the command also sanitized the general area to ensure it was safe.

He said that the command had started investigation to uncover the perpetrators and their motive.

The police spokesman urged residents in the state to report any suspicious objects or persons to the nearest security outfit nearest to them to avert loss of lives and properties.(www.naija247news.com).