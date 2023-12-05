Bolanle Ninalowo Goes Official With His Relationship

December 5, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Bolanle Ninalowo, the charismatic actor, has just unveiled his hot new flame, none other than the stunning Damilola Adegbite. Brace yourselves, folks, because this revelation comes merely two months after Bolanle’s previous marriage hit the rocks. In a jaw-dropping social media spectacle, Ninalowo spilled the tea about their budding romance, and oh boy, it’s steamy! He didn’t stop there—oh no. Picture this: a heart-pounding, loved-up video of the duo sweating it out together in the confines of a gym. Talk about turning up the heat!

According to an insider dishing out the deets to LIB, Bolanle and Damilola have been dancing in the flames of passion for quite some time now. But hold on, they’ve been keeping this tantalizing affair under wraps, adding an extra layer of mystery and allure to their connection.

Now, let’s rewind to September 1, 2023, when Nino dropped the bombshell about the end of his marriage with Bunmi. Heartbroken but not defeated, he declared their separation, citing an “irreconcilable marriage dissolution.” Two kids were the fruit of their union, adding a poignant touch to the narrative.

But that’s not the only spicy chapter in this love saga. Damilola, too, has had her share of romantic twists, having been previously hitched to actor Chris Attoh. Alas, that union didn’t stand the test of time, resulting in a divorce despite the birth of their son.(www.naija247news.com).