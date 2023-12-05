Menu
Benue APC stakeholders disown party officials, back Allia

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Dec 5,2023.

Key stakeholders of the Benue All Progressives Congress, APC, led by a former President of the Senate, Senator Ameh Ebute has condemned the attacks on Gov Hyacinth Alia by Local Government Chairmen and the State chairman of the party.

This was contained in a communique read by a Chief Ebute in Makurdi, in which they expressed utmost displeasure over the content of a communique by APC LG chairmen and the toxic resolution of the party accusing Gov Hyacinth Alia of disrespect to party structures in the state.

In the communique, the stakeholders frowned at the actions of the local government party chairmen and the party executive committee, in particular, their inability to explore all necessary avenues for proper engagements before resorting to unnecessary media outings, which they said, had further escalated what would have easily been managed internally by the party.

They referred to a communiqué on social media by the APC local government chairmen, as well as the resolution of the State Working Committee, in respect to leadership, meetings and party activities.

They said this was a deliberate attempt to distract Gov Alia from fulfilling his campaign promises to the people.

The stakeholders recalled that at the instance of Gov Alia, several critical and strategic stakeholders’ meetings have been held, where elders of the party, as well as the executives of the party passed a vote of confidence in the governor and also applauded his inclusive leadership style.

They said that it was on the basis of these and many more, that as concerned elders, they found it necessary to address the public and to ask all concerned party members to desist from further public outings and also stop any impending action that would further cause disunity in the party.

The stakeholders called on local government chairmen and state executive committee of the party to desist from further actions as to allow elders and major stakeholders to wade into the matter and seek appropriate answers to all issues.(www.naija247news.com)

Peters Anene, News Editor
Peters Anene, News Editorhttp://Naija247news.com
Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

