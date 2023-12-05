Menu
Search
Subscribe
Education

ATBU shut down over students’ protest

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

December 5, 2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University (ATBU), Bauchi has been shut down following students’ protest, Mr Zailani Bappa, Director, Directorate of Information and Public Relations, announced on Monday.

Bappa, who announced the closure at a news conference in Bauchi, said that the school would be closed for one week.

According to him, the students’ protest followed the alleged murder of one Joseph Baidu, a 500 level student of Geology, outside the campus on Saturday night.

“We are closing down the school because students decided to hold a demonstration while the Police were still investigating the matter.

“The murder took place outside the campus and the record we have revealed that the student lived outside the university campus, in spite of the fact that he is a final year student.

“The duty of the university security is to report the issue to the Police for proper investigation and this is exactly what happened; so, the Police are currently investigating the issue.”

Bappa regretted that the students’ agitation caused a general disorder within the university community.

“With the closure of the school, the students have been directed to vacate all campuses immediately. Any student found on any of the campuses willi face the wrath of the law,” he said.

He restated management’s readiness to address and redress the act of brigandage among students to ensure a smooth environment for teaching and learning.(www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Nigeria’s Trade Surplus Surges to N1.88 Trillion in Q3’23
Next article
Police arrest 4 suspects, recover gun in Kaduna
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Passenger jumps to her death after witnessing police officers teargas motorcyclists in Lagos

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
December 5, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. A yet to be identified woman...

Cardi B, Offset unfollow each other

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
December 5, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. American celebrity couple, Offset and Cardi...

ASUU Laments Mass Resignations In Public Universities

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
December 5, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Academic Staff Union of Universities,...

Police arrest 4 suspects, recover gun in Kaduna

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
December 5, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Police Command in Kaduna State,...

Stay African, Read Latest News

Stay updated on latest happenings around 54 countries of Africa

Subscribe Now

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Passenger jumps to her death after witnessing police officers teargas motorcyclists in Lagos

Nigeria Metro News 0
December 5, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. A yet to be identified woman...

Cardi B, Offset unfollow each other

Entertainment 0
December 5, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. American celebrity couple, Offset and Cardi...

ASUU Laments Mass Resignations In Public Universities

ASUU 0
December 5, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Academic Staff Union of Universities,...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com