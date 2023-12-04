Menu
Why I’m Scared of Cracking Certain Jokes — Comedian AY

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

December 4, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Comedian Ayodeji Richard Makun aka AY has stated that he’s afraid of cracking certain jokes. He made the revelation while speaking in his latest interview with media personality, Toke Makinwa. Recall that the comedian had in October, tendered a public apology to singer Davido over his insensitive jokes about Davido impregnating many women with his small manhood while he had been trying with his larger one for over 13 years. Explaining why he’s scared, AY blamed bloggers’ sensationalism for taking his jokes out of context.

He added that some hurtful reactions to his jokes get to him as a human, hence he is now cautious about certain jokes.

“I’m human. When that joke came out, the timing wasn’t right because sensationalism now became a part of it. There was a running issue between David and Amaju Pinnick going on online that same day. So this joke was said on the show earlier before all of that drama came up. But trust the bloggers, they don’t care, they will just grab it, and put a caption that will form the trend.

“And you know Nigerians don’t like to investigate or find out things. From the headline, they wish death on my newborn child. As a human, that will get to me.“

“It’s not that serious. This is only a simple joke. I’m even so scared to say it again so that I don’t get in trouble again.” He further said he will even be more cautious about his jokes during his forthcoming UK tour.(www.naija247news.com).

Usefulness of Russian Language Still Blurry for African Learners
