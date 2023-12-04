Menu
Unical raises tuition fees by 100%

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

December 4, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Management of the University of Calabar (Unical) has announced increase in the university’s tuition fees for undergraduates by over 100 per cent.

The announcement was made in a statement made available to newsmen in Calabar on Monday.

The spokesman of the institution, Mr Effiong Eyo, in a statement said the upward review of the fees was taken at an emergency meeting of the university’s Senate on Friday.

The release disclosed that the implementation of the upward review takes effect from the 2022/2023 and 2023/2024 academic sessions.

According to reports, freshers, returning students and the final year students for the non science courses are expected to pay N111,000, N91,500 and N114,000 respectively.

In addition, they are also to pay N36,500, N21,500 and N21,500 respectively as third party dues.

Simirlarly, fees for science courses were increased to N155,000, N125,000 and N148,000 respectively for freshers, returning students and final year students.

In a likewise manner, they are also to pay N38,500, N21,500 and N21,500 respectively as third party dues.

NAN reports that before the increment, tuition fees for an average student, depending on the department, was N64, 050 for freshers, N52,050 for final year and N49,500 for the returning students.

The management noted that the increment was necessitated by the current economic reaities and the need to maintain the academic standard which the university was known for. NAN

