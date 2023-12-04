Menu
Nigeria Stock Exchange

Stock market sustains uptrend, returns 0.27% WtD

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

December 4, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Nigerian stock market last week closed on a positive note with 0.27% growth following 0.17% growth in the previous week.

Year to date, the market has returned 39.35% with the All Share Index and Market Capitalisation at 71,419.18 points and N39.082 trillion respectively.

An aggregate of 2.5 billion units of shares in 36,138 deals, valued at N36.6 billion.

The market breadth closed negative as 34 equities emerged as gainers while 55 equities declined in their share prices.

TOP 10 GAINERS

MECURE led 32 other gainers in the course of last week as it gained 41.04% to close at N12.99 from the previous close of N9.21.

Northern Nigeria Flourmills, THOMASWYAT, Secure Electronic and Consolidated Hallmark Insurance grew their share prices by 24.78%, 20.19%, 16.36% and 15.60% respectively.

Others among top 10 gainers include: Sunu Assurance 11.50%, FBNH 10.75%, SEPLAT 10%, MEYER 9.79% and Nestle 9.52% respectively.

TOP 10 LOSERS

Omatek led other price decliners as it shed 21.21% of its share price to close at N0.78 from the previous close of N0.99.

Guinea Insurance, DAAR Comunications, Unity Bank and Neimeth shed their share prices by 20.59%, 20.51%, 16.30% and 16.14% respectively.

Others among top 10 price decliners include: DEAP Capital (15.07%), UACN (14.80%), Sovereign Trust Insurance (14.29%), Coronation Insurance (12.16%) and Carverton (11.32%) respectively.

Azonuchechi Chukwu
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

