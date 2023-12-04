Menu
Nigerian Man Kills His Wife In The United Kingdom Months After Relocation

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

December 4, 2023.

An X user, Olunife, has disclosed that a Nigerian man reportedly killed his wife in the UK.

According to her, the couple relocated to the UK this year.

She added that the incident happened after the mother of three filed a restraining order against her husband.

“A Nigerian man killed his wife in the UK, they relocated this year. She got a restraining order from the police and this man still found a way to kill her, 3 children are left parentless. Mother dead, father heading to a lifetime in prison,” she said in a post on Sunday, December 3, 2023.

It was disclosed that the woman had obtained a restraining order against her husband, yet he got access to her and allegedly killed her.

The brother of the deceased revealed on Facebook that the Suffolk police said his sister’s husband is the sole suspect in her death.

He added that his sister’s children are now in the care of the UK social services.

He also gave a hint as to how his sister's death is affecting his mother.

 

