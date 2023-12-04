Local Government Chairmen now more Powerful than monarchs- Ooni of Ife

Dec 4,2023.

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi Ojaja II has said that the powers of traditional rulers has been reduced, saying a constitutional review to give more powers to monarchs in Nigeria is needed.

According to the Ooni, a situation where even a local government chairman is more powerful than traditional rulers is not good for Nigeria

The traditional ruler, represented by the Onifegunwa of Ifegunwa in Ile-Ife, Oba Adedire Adewole Solomon, stated these in Abuja during the 8th anniversary of the Nigeria Most Influential Awards (NMIA) organized by VGlamour Magazine.

“What we need as traditional rulers is that the constitution must be reviewed. We have a constitution whereby the government has total power over the traditional ruler. There is a clause in the constitution that makes the King less powerful to the extent that even a local government chairman has power over a monarch. It is not done, there should be a review”, he stated

Describing the N27.5 trillion budget for the 2024 fiscal year presented to the National Assembly by President Tinubu, he said.

“The budget is a promising one and I want everyone to know that a lot of things have happened down the line, that things are so bad and it is not easy for you to bring up good thing. It is a gradual process. The President we have now is doing it gradually. The Ooni is closer to the President, advising him and with what we are seeing now, as times go on and by this time next year, we would all smile. The President is not a magician nor a messiah. We all know that it is not easy. If you are going to be great, you will be chastised but you have to remain focus”,

The Onifegunwa described the Ooni as a monarch who has the people’s interests at heart

He said, “Position is good but personality matters. Ooni is very simple. He is down to earth. With that, he knows what the people and communities need. Your position doesn’t matter but how close are you to the grassroots? The other time, the Ooni was telling members of the National Assembly that they are living in affluence and luxury but how many of them can go to their town and villages for one week? We Kings do it.

“That is to tell you that the Ooni does these things. He is man that gives to people and helps the less-privileged. He spends nothing less that N10 million in a day. Many people come to him for help and he sponsors a lot for them. In Ife, he has a Foundation where people from all over the country come there to train and he pays from his own purse. He is also ensuring that our cultures are revived despite that he is young and well educated.”(www.naija247news.com)