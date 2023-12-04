Court remands ‘Yahoo Boy’ for r@ping 17-year-old girl to death in Kwara

Dec 4,2023.

A 19-year-old student, Isaac Odunayo, has been remanded in prison in Ilorin, Kwara State, for allegedly raping a 17-year-old girl to death.

According to the Police First Information Report (FIR), Odunayo lured the deceased into the hotel and forcefully had carnal knowledge of her till she died.

Forty-five minutes after they arrived at the hotel, Odunayo was trying to run away but was apprehended by the hotel’s manager who called him to pay for the lodging,” the FIR says.

“Thereafter, the manager followed Odunayo into the room where they discovered that the girl was lying unconscious in the pool of her blood.(www.naija247news.com)