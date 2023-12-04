Court remands trader for allegedly stealing ceiling fans

Abuja, Dec. 4, 2023 .

A Dei-Dei Grade 1 Area Court, Abuja, on Monday, ordered the remand of a 21-year-old trader, Jamila Yahaya, for allegedly stealing ceiling fans and iron rod worth N550, 000, in a correctional centre.

The police charged Yahaya, who resides in Yimi Zuba, Abuja, with criminal trespass, house breaking and theft.

The Judge, Saminu Suleiman, ordered that the defendant be remanded in the Correctional Service facility in Suleja, till Dec. 6 for sentence, after he had pleaded guilty to the offences.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Mr Chinedu Ogada, told the court that the complainant, James Kadri of FHA Zuba, Abuja, reported the matter at Zuba Police Station on Nov. 2

Ogada said that the complainant alleged that on the same date, at about 6:50 p.m., the defendant criminally and smartly trespassed into his compound without his consent.

He told the court that the defendant broke into the complainant’s house and made away with all his ceiling fans and iron rods, all valued at N550,000 and ran to unknown destination.

He told the court that the defendant was later caught and handed over to the police for proper investigation.

The prosecution counsel said that during police investigation and interrogation, the defendant made a confessional statement, adding, however, that efforts to recover the items proved abortive.

Ogada said that the offences contravened the provisions of Sections 398, 354 and 288 of the Penal Code. (www.naija247news.com)