Borno Troops Arrest Three Soldiers for stealing 374 ammunition

December 4, 2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Troops of Operation Desert Sanity in Maiduguri, Borno State, have arrested three soldiers for allegedly stealing ammunition.

The soldiers were arrested during a covert operation at the motor parks along Njimtilo Road in Maiduguri.

A military source told the publication that two of the soldiers were heading to Markudi, while one was travelling to Abuja. One of the soldiers was said to have concealed the ammunition in a bag of rice.

The source said, “On December 2, troops conducted a convert operations at motor parks and along Njimtilo Road at Njimtilo, three soldiers were arrested. One was en route to Makurdi with 250 rounds of 7.62 MM.

“Another en route to Makurdi was arrested with four fully-loaded magazines and 110 rounds concealed in a mudu of rice.

“The last soldier was going to Abuja. He was arrested with 14 rounds of 7.62MM. The suspects are in custody for further investigation.”(www.naija247news.com).