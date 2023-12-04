Menu
Benue APC alleges plot to protest against Tinubu, others

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Dec 4,2023.

Benue State All Progressives Congress, APC, has said it has uncovered plans by agents of the state government to sponsor a protest against President Bola Tinubu to thwart the stoppage of funds to local governments with undemocratic structures in Benue and other states in the country.

This was contained in a statement by the Publicity Secretary of the party, Mr Daniel Ihomun.

Ihomun explained that, “The protest is also alleged to be targeting the Senate President, Distinguish Sen Godswill Akpabio, who presided over the Senate plenary that passed the resolution and the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Sen. Dr George Akume, the Leader of APC in Benue, who has become a victim of malicious accusations in the State by mischief makers.

This plot has been deeply hatched and their first experimental step was the call on the Party Chairman in the State, Comrade Austin Agada to resign without advancing any genuine reason.

“The party views this act of sabotage as portending grave danger to the unity of the state and the party, if people who claim APC membership and are working under an APC state government would undermine their President, the Senate President and the SGF in an open protest in their quest to stifle the hands of government on a matter of law.”

He added that, “Much as the organizers are free to express themselves, taking steps that would embarrass Mr. President and his administration is unacceptable and must be halted.”

He said in view of this development, “The party therefore calls on the Inspector General of Police and the Benue State Commissioner of Police to monitor closely this planned protest which may wear a semblance of solidarity march but with a sinister end motive.”

He urged Governor Hyacinth Alia to monitor the activities of unscrupulous elements around his government who are using his name to perpetrate acts capable of plunging the state into anarchy.

Ihomun called on security agencies in the state to be on alert.(www.naija247news.com)

Peters Anene, News Editor
