Law and Order

35-year-old man remanded for allegedly defiling neighbour’s daughter

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Ikeja, Dec. 4, 2023.

An Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court on Monday  ordered remand of a 35-year-old man, Idowu Shoyede, who allegedly defiled his neighbour’s 16-year-old daughter.

The police charged Shoyede, of Oredola Street, Iju Ishaga Lagos Lagos State, with  defilement.

The Magistrate, Mrs E. Kubeinje, who did not take Shoyede’s plea, ordered the police to duplicate the case file and send same to the Office of Lagos State Director of Public Prosecutions for  advice.

She directed that the defendant should be kept at a custodial facility pending the advice.

Kubeinje who frowned at the high rate of child defilement in the state, adjourned the case until Jan. 16, 2024 for mention. 

Earlier, the prosecutor, ASP Kehinde Ajayi, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on Nov. 13  at the above-mentioned address.

Ajayi alleged that Ezenwa was caught having sexual intercourse with his neighbour’s 16-year-old daughter.

Ajayi said that the defendant lured the teenager into his room and defiled her.

The prosecutor added that the defendant conducted himself in a manner likely to cause breach of peace.

The alleged offence contravenes the provisions of Sections 137 of the Criminal Law of Lagos, 2015.

The offence is punishable with up to life imprisonment. (www.naija247news.com)

Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

