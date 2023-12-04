35-year-old man remanded for allegedly defiling neighbour’s daughter

Ikeja, Dec. 4, 2023.

An Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court on Monday ordered remand of a 35-year-old man, Idowu Shoyede, who allegedly defiled his neighbour’s 16-year-old daughter.

The police charged Shoyede, of Oredola Street, Iju Ishaga Lagos Lagos State, with defilement.

The Magistrate, Mrs E. Kubeinje, who did not take Shoyede’s plea, ordered the police to duplicate the case file and send same to the Office of Lagos State Director of Public Prosecutions for advice.

She directed that the defendant should be kept at a custodial facility pending the advice.

Kubeinje who frowned at the high rate of child defilement in the state, adjourned the case until Jan. 16, 2024 for mention.

Earlier, the prosecutor, ASP Kehinde Ajayi, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on Nov. 13 at the above-mentioned address.

Ajayi alleged that Ezenwa was caught having sexual intercourse with his neighbour’s 16-year-old daughter.

Ajayi said that the defendant lured the teenager into his room and defiled her.

The prosecutor added that the defendant conducted himself in a manner likely to cause breach of peace.

The alleged offence contravenes the provisions of Sections 137 of the Criminal Law of Lagos, 2015.

