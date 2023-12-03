Menu
State of The NationNigeria Metro News

Train crushes woman to death in Delta

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

December 3, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

A train has reportedly crushed a woman to death in Delta State.

The incident occurred at the train station in Agbarho community,Ughelli North Local Government Area, at about 21:48 pm.

It was learnt that the woman was one of the passengers who alighted from the train but forgot an item.

She started running after the train when she suddenly fell backwards and as she tried to get up, the train crushed and scattered her body parts.

As of the time of filing this report, it was gathered that the train was moving to the Ujevwu train station. (www.naija247news.com).

Head of Service office gutted by fire in Abuja
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

