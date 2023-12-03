Office Of President Tinubu’s Special Adviser Razed Down by Fire

Dec 3,2023.

The Office of the Special Adviser to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in the Federal Secretariat, Phase (II) Abuja, was engulfed by fire on Saturday.

The incident occurred around 2:30 pm, triggered by an explosion in the Electrical Utility Room used for solar and inverter purposes.

The fire affected utility rooms from the second to the eighth floors of the building. Personnel from the Federal and FCT Fire Services brought the situation under control by 5:00 pm.

The extent of the loss and damages caused by the fire is yet to be ascertained.(www.naija247news.com)