Menu
Search
Subscribe
Politics & Govt News

Office Of President Tinubu’s Special Adviser Razed Down by Fire

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Dec 3,2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The Office of the Special Adviser to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in the Federal Secretariat, Phase (II) Abuja, was engulfed by fire on Saturday.

The incident occurred around 2:30 pm, triggered by an explosion in the Electrical Utility Room used for solar and inverter purposes.

The fire affected utility rooms from the second to the eighth floors of the building. Personnel from the Federal and FCT Fire Services brought the situation under control by 5:00 pm.

The extent of the loss and damages caused by the fire is yet to be ascertained.(www.naija247news.com)

 

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Drama As Labour Minister Orders Shut Down Of Metal Manufacturing Factory In Ogun
Next article
COP28: Global and African partners pledge $175m to the Alliance for Green Infrastructure in Africa
Peters Anene, News Editor
Peters Anene, News Editorhttp://Naija247news.com
Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Fire Guts NNPC Petrol Station In Oyo State

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
December 3, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Residents of Iseyin in Oyo State...

Akwa Ibom Auto Crash Kills Five, Injures Eleven

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
December 3, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Five people died and 11 were...

COP28: Global and African partners pledge $175m to the Alliance for Green Infrastructure in Africa

Godwin Okafor Godwin Okafor -
The landmark initial pledge will help to rapidly scale...

Drama As Labour Minister Orders Shut Down Of Metal Manufacturing Factory In Ogun

Peters Anene, News Editor Peters Anene, News Editor -
Dec 3,2023. On Friday, Nkiru Onyejiosha, the Minister of Labour...

Stay African, Read Latest News

Stay updated on latest happenings around 54 countries of Africa

Subscribe Now

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Fire Guts NNPC Petrol Station In Oyo State

Nigeria Metro News 0
December 3, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Residents of Iseyin in Oyo State...

Akwa Ibom Auto Crash Kills Five, Injures Eleven

Nigeria Metro News 0
December 3, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Five people died and 11 were...

COP28: Global and African partners pledge $175m to the Alliance for Green Infrastructure in Africa

Climate change 0
The landmark initial pledge will help to rapidly scale...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com