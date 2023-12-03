Fire Guts NNPC Petrol Station In Oyo State

December 3, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Residents of Iseyin in Oyo State are currently gripped by palpable fear due to a fire outbreak at one of the stations of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC).

It was gathered that the petroleum station, located at Agip area of Iseyin, caught fire around 2 p.m., causing panic among the residents.

Efforts to quench the fire are currently ongoing, with local youths in the town assisting firefighters to extinguish the raging inferno.(www.naija247news.com).