State of The NationNigeria Metro News

Fire Guts NNPC Petrol Station In Oyo State

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

December 3, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Residents of Iseyin in Oyo State are currently gripped by palpable fear due to a fire outbreak at one of the stations of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC).

It was gathered that the petroleum station, located at Agip area of Iseyin, caught fire around 2 p.m., causing panic among the residents.

Efforts to quench the fire are currently ongoing, with local youths in the town assisting firefighters to extinguish the raging inferno.(www.naija247news.com).

