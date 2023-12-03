Drama As Labour Minister Orders Shut Down Of Metal Manufacturing Factory In Ogun

Dec 3,2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

On Friday, Nkiru Onyejiosha, the Minister of Labour and Employment for State, ordered the shutdown of Metal Manufacturing Company, in Sagamu Local Government for exposing its workers to health hazards. City Round reports that the company situated at Gbara, near Sotubo, also manufactures batteries but has refused to provide protective gear for its workers despite several warnings.

Onyejiosha said, “After being told of what is happening here at this company, I told my staff to come around and instruct them to do what the law says because they deal with lead which is quite harmful.

“I told them that the company should do some cleaning up and ensure that their workers are properly kitted so that their lives will not be endangered unnecessarily but I later got the report that the company has refused to do anything.

“So I came here from Abuja to see things for myself, and what I have seen here is worse than what was described to me. It is awful and unacceptable. I have never seen the kind of irresponsibility I am seeing at this factory from any manufacturer though, they are telling me that theirs is still better.

“We met the workers without their boots on, packing things with their hands, and no helmet on their heads. Those running this company won’t dare do this in their own country. I have pronounced that the company is prohibited until the management is ready to do things as it is provided for in the laws of our land.”

The Director of Occupational Safety and Health Department, Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment, Mrs Lauretta Adogwu, supported by other staff of the ministry thereafter pasted the prohibition notice on the company, and the factory workers were urged to vacate the premises.(www.naija247news.com)