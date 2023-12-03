Menu
Search
Subscribe
Climate change

COP28: Global and African partners pledge $175m to the Alliance for Green Infrastructure in Africa

By: Godwin Okafor

Date:

The landmark initial pledge will help to rapidly scale up financing for transformative climate-aligned infrastructure projects across the continent
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, December 3, 2023/ — In a powerful signal of support during COP28, African and global institutions together with governments of Germany, France and Japan and philanthropies have pledged over $175 million to the Alliance for Green Infrastructure in Africa (AGIA). The landmark initial pledge will help to rapidly scale up financing for transformative climate-aligned infrastructure projects across the continent.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The new pledges will also advance AGIA towards its first close of $500 million of early-stage project preparation and development blended capital. The Alliance is a partnership of the African Union Commission, the African Development Bank, Africa50 and other partners. It works to unlock up to $10 billion private capital for green infrastructure projects and to galvanise global action to accelerate Africa’s just and equitable transition to Net-Zero.

Among the signatories of the memorandum of intent were representatives of the African Development Bank, Africa50, France, Germany, Japan, the Arab Bank for Economic Development in Africa (BADEA), Banque Ouest-Africaine de Développement (BOAD), Proparco and the Three Cairns Foundation.

The Union of the Comoros President and Chairperson of the African Union Azali Assoumani, Madagascar’s President Andry Rajoelina and African Union Commission Chairperson Moussa Faki Mahamat witnessed the signing ceremony.

Germany’s Minister for Economic Cooperation and Development, Mrs Svenja Schulze, said, “Germany is very pleased to join the launch of the Alliance for Green Infrastructure in Africa. We congratulate the African Development Bank on this important Africa-led initiative and want to highlight AGIA’s commitment to the 1.5°C target and its dedication to accelerate Net-Zero emissions in Africa.”

She added, “Today marks an important step towards our shared goal of a just and equitable green transition in Africa. Supporting the commitment towards green infrastructure, we are planning to contribute up to €26 million to AGIA starting in 2024.”

Tomoyoshi Yahagi, Japan’s Deputy Vice-Minister of Finance, said, “As part of the pledge made by Prime Minister Fumio Kishida yesterday, Japan will provide US$10 million to AGIA to support Africa in undergoing a just and equitable transition to Net-Zero and achieving the 1.5°C pathway. We encourage other donors to contribute to this important initiative.”

Emmanuel Moulin, Director General of the French Treasury, said, “By addressing the gap in funding green infrastructure project preparation and development, AGIA will play an instrumental role in Africa’s transition to Net-Zero. Directing concessional resources to such an initiative is in line with France’s vision and solidarity policy for sustainable investment in Africa. This is why we have supported AGIA since inception and we are glad that the Summit on a New Global Financing Pact further raised momentum for the initiative. We are therefore delighted to announce a contribution of €20 million to AGIA and we hope that our contribution will catalyse more private and concessional resources.”

African Development Bank Group President Dr Akinwumi Adesina said: “We need private sector financing at scale to tackle climate change and fill Africa’s huge infrastructure gap in a sustainable and climate-resilient manner. By working together and pooling our resources together through AGIA, we are committed to accelerating these efforts. The Bank Group plans to contribute up to $40 million, after approval from its Board of Directors.”

Sidi Ould Tah, President of BADEA said, “We have pledged $40 million to support AGIA. We are glad to be part of this vital partnership, aiming at enabling transformational green infrastructure projects in Africa, and accelerating the continent’s transition to Net-Zero in a sustainable manner.”

Alain Ebobissé, Africa50 CEO, said: “AGIA is set to become Africa’s largest fund focused on project development, which is a critical component to scale up the delivery of bankable green projects and help the continent achieve its climate goals. This initial fundraising round which includes strong African and international organisations is a great sign of investor confidence in AGIA. We are pleased to be part of this landmark initiative.”

Serge Ekué, President of BOAD: “As part of our 2021–2025 Djoliba strategic plan, we have committed that about 25% of our new financing will be aimed at strengthening the resilience of our member countries to climate change. Our interest in AGIA reflects this ambition and will be in line with our strategic approach of mobilising increased climate resources in our region.”

Françoise Lombard, CEO of Proparco said his company alongside the French government, “is proud to support AGIA, an initiative aiming to unlock Africa’s potential for green infrastructure by targeting one of its main constraints: the lack of existing bankable projects in this area. The innovative blended structure of the initiative will allow AGIA to mobilise and channel public and private resources towards project preparation and development, the riskier stages of any infrastructure project. In addition, With AGIA, we are one step closer to bridging the infrastructure gap in Africa and one-step further towards Net-Zero.”

Mark Gallogly, cofounder of the Three Cairns Foundation, said, “We support AGIA’s mission to catalyse economic development and green infrastructure in Africa. More risk-tolerant, early-stage equity is essential to increase the number of clean energy and climate-related projects across the continent. We commend Africa50 for leading this initiative.”

AGIA was launched a year ago at COP27 in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt, by the African Union Commission, the African Development Bank, and Africa50 and other partners.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Office Of President Tinubu’s Special Adviser Razed Down by Fire
Next article
Akwa Ibom Auto Crash Kills Five, Injures Eleven
Godwin Okafor
Godwin Okaforhttps://naija247news.com
Godwin Okafor is a Financial Journalist, Internet Social Entrepreneur and Founder of Naija247news Media Limited. He has over 16 years experience in financial journalism. His experience cuts across traditional and digital media. He started his journalism career at Business Day, Nigeria and founded Naija247news Media in 2010. Godwin holds a Bachelors degree in Industrial Relations and Personnel Management from the Lagos State University, Ojo, Lagos. He is an alumni of Lagos Business School and a Fellow of the University of Pennsylvania (Wharton Seminar for Business Journalists). Over the years, he has won a number of journalism awards. Godwin is the chairman of Emmerich Resources Limited, the publisher of Naija247news.

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Fire Guts NNPC Petrol Station In Oyo State

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
December 3, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Residents of Iseyin in Oyo State...

Akwa Ibom Auto Crash Kills Five, Injures Eleven

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
December 3, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Five people died and 11 were...

Office Of President Tinubu’s Special Adviser Razed Down by Fire

Peters Anene, News Editor Peters Anene, News Editor -
Dec 3,2023. The Office of the Special Adviser to President...

Drama As Labour Minister Orders Shut Down Of Metal Manufacturing Factory In Ogun

Peters Anene, News Editor Peters Anene, News Editor -
Dec 3,2023. On Friday, Nkiru Onyejiosha, the Minister of Labour...

Stay African, Read Latest News

Stay updated on latest happenings around 54 countries of Africa

Subscribe Now

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Fire Guts NNPC Petrol Station In Oyo State

Nigeria Metro News 0
December 3, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Residents of Iseyin in Oyo State...

Akwa Ibom Auto Crash Kills Five, Injures Eleven

Nigeria Metro News 0
December 3, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Five people died and 11 were...

Office Of President Tinubu’s Special Adviser Razed Down by Fire

Politics & Govt News 0
Dec 3,2023. The Office of the Special Adviser to President...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com