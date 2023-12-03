Menu
Akwa Ibom Auto Crash Kills Five, Injures Eleven

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

December 3, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Five people died and 11 were injured in a car accident between a Nissan Caravan and a Mark Truck on the Itu-Calabar route.

Mr Matthew Olonisaye, Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) Akwa Ibom, disclosed this in a statement released in Uyo and made available to newsmen on Sunday.

Olonisaye blamed the incident on speeding and encouraged motorists to avoid speeding, wrong-way driving, and inconsiderate parking.

He stated that the crash involved 11 males and five females and that three of the females and two guys were declared dead, while the remaining victims had injuries of varying severity.

“When the report of the incident was received, the FRSC operatives mobilized and moved over to attend to the situation.

“Upon arrival at the crash scene, the injured ones were moved to nearby hospitals for prompt medical attention while the bodies of the deceased were deposited at the morgue.

“When an inquiry was made as to the cause of the crash, it was gathered that the causal factor to the crash was speed related according to eyewitnesses.

“After immediate evacuation of the victims, the road was cleared of the wreckage, to enable free-flow of traffic,” Olonisaye said.(www.naija247news.com).





