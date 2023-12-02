Menu
Search
Subscribe
State of The NationNigeria Metro News

Tragedy As Three Oyo Monarchs Die In Auto Crash

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

December 2, 2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Tragedy struck in the Oriire Local Government Area of Oyo State on Friday, December 1 as three traditional rulers from the area died in an auto crash.

Saturday Telegraph gathered that the affected monarchs lost their lives in an auto crash involving a Benz E230 with registration number OLODOGBO and a commercial Scania Truck with registration number 301 XF at Aje iye in the Oriire LGA.

Two of the affected monarchs died on the spot while the remaining one died a few hours later at the Ladoke Akintola University Teaching Hospital where he was undergoing treatment.

Six passengers were involved in the crash but the three survivors are undergoing treatment at LAUTECH Teaching Hospital.

The affected passengers were going to a social function in the nearby community when the accident occurred.

The affected monarchs, as reliably informed are OLODOGBO of Odogbo, Onibowula of Bowula and Alayetoro of Ayetoro in the Oriire local government area.

Confirming the road mishaps, the Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Commission, Joshua Adekanye said it was a head-on collision involving a private and commercial vehicle along Ogbomoso-Oyo expressway.

In another development, Adekanye disclosed nine out of the 13 persons suffered various degrees of burnt when a DAF brand Truck caught fire along the Ogbomoso-Oyo expressway on the same day

He added that no life was lost but the injured ones are receiving treatment in the hospital. (www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Armed robbers attack Ogun poly students, kill one, shoot 9
Next article
Head of Service office gutted by fire in Abuja
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Head of Service office gutted by fire in Abuja

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
December 2, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The office of the Head of...

Armed robbers attack Ogun poly students, kill one, shoot 9

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
December 2, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The students of the Gateway Polytechnic,...

FAAN Bans ‘Ghana Must Go’ bags in all airports nationwide

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
December 2, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria...

TETFund is the live–wire of Nigerian universities — Ebsu VC

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
December 2, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Vice-Chancellor of Ebonyi state University...

Stay African, Read Latest News

Stay updated on latest happenings around 54 countries of Africa

Subscribe Now

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Head of Service office gutted by fire in Abuja

Nigeria Metro News 0
December 2, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The office of the Head of...

Armed robbers attack Ogun poly students, kill one, shoot 9

Security News 0
December 2, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The students of the Gateway Polytechnic,...

FAAN Bans ‘Ghana Must Go’ bags in all airports nationwide

Aviation 0
December 2, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com