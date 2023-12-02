Tragedy As Three Oyo Monarchs Die In Auto Crash

December 2, 2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Tragedy struck in the Oriire Local Government Area of Oyo State on Friday, December 1 as three traditional rulers from the area died in an auto crash.

Saturday Telegraph gathered that the affected monarchs lost their lives in an auto crash involving a Benz E230 with registration number OLODOGBO and a commercial Scania Truck with registration number 301 XF at Aje iye in the Oriire LGA.

Two of the affected monarchs died on the spot while the remaining one died a few hours later at the Ladoke Akintola University Teaching Hospital where he was undergoing treatment.

Six passengers were involved in the crash but the three survivors are undergoing treatment at LAUTECH Teaching Hospital.

The affected passengers were going to a social function in the nearby community when the accident occurred.

The affected monarchs, as reliably informed are OLODOGBO of Odogbo, Onibowula of Bowula and Alayetoro of Ayetoro in the Oriire local government area.

Confirming the road mishaps, the Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Commission, Joshua Adekanye said it was a head-on collision involving a private and commercial vehicle along Ogbomoso-Oyo expressway.

In another development, Adekanye disclosed nine out of the 13 persons suffered various degrees of burnt when a DAF brand Truck caught fire along the Ogbomoso-Oyo expressway on the same day

He added that no life was lost but the injured ones are receiving treatment in the hospital. (www.naija247news.com).