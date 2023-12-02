Menu
TETFund is the live–wire of Nigerian universities — Ebsu VC

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

December 2, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Vice-Chancellor of Ebonyi state University (EBSU), Professor Chigozie Ogbu, has said that Tertiary Eduction Trust Fund (TETFUND) is the live–wire of Nigerian universities.

Professor Chigozie Ogbu, made this known in Ebonyi State Capital, Abakaliki, during the official inauguration of some TETFund-sponsored projects in the university.

The projects include the Faculty of Education building, the University Library and Centre for Information Communications Technology (ICT) and Research.

The vice-chancellor noted that the faculty of education building was a four-floor structure with 27 classrooms, 3 major teaching laboratories, 66 offices, faculty library and two lecture theatres.

”The university library is a three-floor structure housing e-library, faculty sections, binding, references and cataloguing. There is a section for bookshop, 12 offices and board room

”The ICT is a two-floor building with 500 seating capacity, four ICT halls with 582 desktop computers for CBT examinations and training among other sections,” he explained.

Sonny Echono, Executive Secretary of TETFund, represented by his Special Assistant, Alhaji Buhari Mikailu, stated that the office was committed to improve infrastructure in universities.

He said from the enlistment of Ebonyi State University as a beneficiary, it had enjoyed allocations of more than N10.8 billion for infrastructure-related interventions.

”This cuts accross the annual, special, Special High Impact and zonal interventions, amongst others.

”The statistics reveal that about 88.24 per cent of these funds have been accessed and deployed to address infrastructural deficiencies in the university.

”We have no doubt that the projects undertaken with these funds have remarkably impacted on the mandate of the university in facilitating teaching, learning, and research,” Echono explained. (www.naija247news.com).

Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

