December 2, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The office of the Head of Service office located within the federal secretariat complex in Abuja has been gutted by fire.

The cause of the fire remains unknown as thick smokes billowed into the sky.

However, firefighters from the Federal Fire Service made their way to the scene to extinguish the fire which reportedly affected Block C within the Head of Service complex.(www.naija247news.com).