Menu
Search
Subscribe
Aviation

FAAN Bans ‘Ghana Must Go’ bags in all airports nationwide

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

December 2, 2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has clarified that the ban on “Ghana must go” bags was issued by Ethiopian Airlines and not the Federal Government.

FAAN made this clarification in a terse post on its X handle on Friday, responding to a report making the rounds on the ban of “Ghana must go” bags in Nigeria’s Airports.

Nigeria’s airport regulatory agency said the purported circular was from Ethiopian Airlines to its customers.

“The Ban is from Ethiopian Airlines, not FAAN or the Federal Government of Nigeria”, FAAN posted.

Meanwhile, the circular from Ethiopian Airlines informed its customers of restrictions on the usage of Ghana-must-go bags.

“We would like to inform you of a restriction regarding using irregularly shaped packages on Ethiopian Airlines Flights. It is strictly prohibited to bring “Ghana must go” bags unless they are adequately packed in a carton or hardcover rectangular container”, the circular said.(www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
TETFund is the live–wire of Nigerian universities — Ebsu VC
Next article
Armed robbers attack Ogun poly students, kill one, shoot 9
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Head of Service office gutted by fire in Abuja

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
December 2, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The office of the Head of...

Tragedy As Three Oyo Monarchs Die In Auto Crash

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
December 2, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Tragedy struck in the Oriire Local...

Armed robbers attack Ogun poly students, kill one, shoot 9

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
December 2, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The students of the Gateway Polytechnic,...

TETFund is the live–wire of Nigerian universities — Ebsu VC

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
December 2, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Vice-Chancellor of Ebonyi state University...

Stay African, Read Latest News

Stay updated on latest happenings around 54 countries of Africa

Subscribe Now

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Head of Service office gutted by fire in Abuja

Nigeria Metro News 0
December 2, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The office of the Head of...

Tragedy As Three Oyo Monarchs Die In Auto Crash

Nigeria Metro News 0
December 2, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Tragedy struck in the Oriire Local...

Armed robbers attack Ogun poly students, kill one, shoot 9

Security News 0
December 2, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The students of the Gateway Polytechnic,...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com