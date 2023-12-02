Armed robbers attack Ogun poly students, kill one, shoot 9

December 2, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The students of the Gateway Polytechnic, Sapaade, have been attacked again, which resulted to killing of one and shooting nine others. This is coming barely four days after the Ogun State Police Command claimed to have arrested three armed robbers involved in the robbery operation and raping of students.

The latest attack is coming barely a week after students of the institution and indigenes protested the robbery and rape of female students of the polytechnic by the hoodlums.

It was gathered that students residing at the off-campus hotels located at Ode, Ipara and Isara, all adjoining communities to Sapaade, were mostly victims of the robbers’ onslaught.

Following the students’ protest last Tuesday, the management shut the institution for three days to restore normalcy.

The Commissioner of Police, Abiodun Alamutu, also held a meeting with the student leaders over the rising tension around the students’ communities.

Days after, the police said it had arrested three of the armed gangs.

However, the suspected robbers returned to the troubled communities in the early hours of Saturday and attacked students.

The attack took place in the Larufi area of Ode.

In some of the viral videos of the attack on Instagram, our correspondent observed shattered doors, broken windows and walls riddled with bullets.

Two lecturers confirmed the attack to naija247news.

One of the lecturers, who did not want their names in print over the terrifying nature of the incident, described the incident “as a calculated operation.”

Police spokesperson, Omolola Odutola, did not respond to calls and messages from our correspondent as at press time.

The institution’s Head of Public Relations, Adedayo Folorunsho, declined comment on the attack.

She, however, said “the security agencies should be allowed to do their job.”(www.naija247news.com).