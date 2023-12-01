Menu
Solar Energy

STANLIB launches $1 billion Khanyisa Energy Transition Fund for sustainable projects in Africa by 2028.

By: Idowu Peters

Date:

“STANLIB Launches $1 Billion Khanyisa Energy Transition Fund to Propel Green Projects Across Africa”
JOHANNESBURG, Nov 30 (Reuters) – STANLIB, a South African asset manager, introduced the Khanyisa Energy Transition Fund on Thursday, with a target to raise $1 billion by the end of 2028 to finance sustainable energy initiatives across Africa. The fund’s focus extends beyond traditional renewable energy, encompassing transition projects such as green hydrogen infrastructure, gas as a transition fuel, and critical minerals, aligning with four of the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals.

As the global energy landscape shifts towards environmentally friendly alternatives, the COP28 summit commenced with a call for collaboration between nations and fossil fuel companies to achieve collective climate goals. “The need and urgency for mobilising capital into some of these (climate) commitments is greater today,” emphasized Johan Marnewick, STANLIB’s Head of Credit Alternatives and Portfolio Manager.

South Africa, having secured $676 million in grants for green energy transition and an additional $8.5 billion pledged at COP26, aims to further augment these funds during COP28 climate talks, according to government officials. The Khanyisa initiative addresses the vital role of mobilizing capital to address infrastructure backlogs, as noted by Asief Mohamed, Chief Investment Officer at Aeon Investment Management.

Khanyisa, meaning “illuminate” in isiZulu, received an initial seed investment of three billion rand ($159.47 million) from Standard Bank and Liberty Holdings. Asanda Tsotsi, Standard Bank’s Head of Project and Export Finance, emphasized the critical nature of the energy transition on the continent, especially considering the large population in Sub-Saharan Africa lacking access to electricity – totaling over 561 million.

Idowu Peters
Share post:

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

