EntertainmentLifestyle News

South African socialite who dated Davido announces divorce from husband

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

December 1, 2023.

South African socialite, Faith Nketsi,  who dated Davido has announced her divorce from her enstranged husband, Nzuzo Njilo.

The socialite got married to controversial businessman Nzuzo Njilo in April 2022 in a secret ceremony. However, by early 2023, cracks began to surface in their marriage, ultimately leading to their divorce.

Faith has now announced that she and the businessman are in the final stages of their divorce.

She said;

“It is with great sadness that I have to announce that Nzuzu Njilo and I are in the final stages of our divorce proceedings. No one gets married to get divorced. However, through careful consideration and mediation, we have decided to go our separate ways. Nzuzo Njilo continues to be an amazing father to our beautiful daughter, whom we are co-parenting.

“As a public figure, I do understand that my life is a matter of public interest, however at this sensitive time I would appreciate some privacy.”(www.naija247news.com).

