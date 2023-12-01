Singer Kizz Daniel Celebrates 10 Years On Stage With Gifts Of A Rolls Royce Cullinan To Himself

December 1, 2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Nigerian singer, Daniel Anidugbe, popularly known as Kizz Daniel, is celebrating his ten years in the music industry with an extravagant celebration.

Kizz Daniel, formerly known as Kiss Daniel, first gained widespread recognition with his 2014 chart-topping hit, “Woju,” and has since solidified his position as a prominent figure in the Nigerian music scene.

Taking to his Instagram page on November 31, 2023, the singer showed off the brand new Rolls-Royce Cullinan he acquired to celebrate ten years of his blazing career.

Kizz Daniel also shared an Instagram story expressing gratitude to God and proudly displayed the extravagant gift he had bought for himself.

He wrote:

“Officially a decade on stage today… Alhamdulillah. Decided to gift myself. Cheers to many more decades. Love 2 Vado Nation.” (www.naija247news.com).