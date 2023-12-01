Menu
Religion

RCCG Pastor, Afolabi Ghandi Laoye To Be Crowned Soun Of Ogbomosho December 19

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Dec 1,2023.

A former pastor at the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Afolabi Ghandi Laoye will formally be crowed as the king of Ogbomosho on December 19.

This was made known in statement by the Oyo State Commissioner for Information and Civic Orientation, Prince Dotun Oyelade. Oyelade also said Sefiu Olawale Oyebola would be crowned the monarch of Iseyin. But that will be on December 14.

The statement said: “The Oyo State Government has formally announced the presentation of staff of office and coronation of the new Aseyin of Iseyin, Ọba Sefiu Olawale Oyebola, Adeyeri III, Ajirotutu I and the Soun of Ogbomoso, Ọba Afolabi Ghandi Laoye, Orumogege III”.

Adding, the statement said: “The state government has set up a coronation committee headed by the Chief of Staff to the Governor, Otunba Segun Ogunwuyi, including the commissioner for local government and chieftaincy matters, Mr Segun Olayiwola, the commissioner for culture and tourism, Dr. Wasiu Olatunbosun, the commissioner for information and civic orientation, Prince Dotun Oyelade and the Executive Assistant to the Governor on Security, Retired Commissioner of Police Sunday Odukoya as members of the committee.

“The committee has been holding meetings with coronation committees from the two palaces over the past few weeks and had undertaken inspections of the venues for the events”.(www.naija247news.com)

Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

