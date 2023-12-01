Pregnant woman allegedly murdered and set ablaze by boyfriend in South Africa

December 1, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

South Africans on Facebook and X are discussing the death of a pregnant woman allegedly murdered by her boyfriend.

According to reports, Boitsoko Letoaba was pregnant at the time she went missing.

Her charred remains were later discovered and her boyfriend Jabulani Nkosi was accused of murdering her in Evander in Mpumalanga, South Africa.

It was alleged that Jabulani had stored Boitsoko’s body in a fridge before eventually burning her. (www.naija247news.com).