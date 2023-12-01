Menu
Police driver kills SS1 student while chasing motorcyclist in Ogun

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

December 1, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

A senior secondary school 1 student of Mayigi Community High School, Ilashe, in the Ipokia Local Government Area of Ogun State, Eniola Adeleye, was killed by a hit-and-run police officer, identified as “Freedom”.

It was gathered that the officer, who is attached to the Ilaro Area Command, allegedly knocked down and killed the student with his vehicle while chasing a motorcyclist on Thursday, November 30, 2023.

The police officer also injured other students who were in company with the deceased.

The General Secretary of a youth group under the umbrella of the Ipokia Local Government Youth Forum (IPYF), Adeyemi Sulaiman Olusegun, who confirmed the incident in a statement, describing it as “unprofessional and barbaric.”

“We, the youth of Ipokia Local Government, under the aegis and leadership of the Ipokia Local Government Youth Forum (IPYF), are emphatically heartbroken by the sad news we received that a police officer popularly called “FREEDOM” attached to Nigeria Police Force Area Command, Ilaro, inhumanly killed one Adeleye Eniola, an SS1 student of Mayigi Community High School, Ilashe, in a cold blood hit-and-run, and he is currently at large. We strongly condemn this barbaric act,” the statement read.

“Over the years, we have been faced with the Nigeria Police Force’s unprofessional discharge of their constitutional duties that always infringe human rights of our people, and it has always been proven that men of the police force on our roads in Ipokia Local Government are specially trained to kill, maim, extort our people, and take away our rights as citizens of this country.(www.naija247news.com).

Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

