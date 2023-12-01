Menu
Politics & Govt News

PDP not me will determine Shaibu’s Fate – Obaseki

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Dec 1,2023.

Edo Governor, Godwin Obaseki says the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) will determine his deputy Philip Shaibu’s fate following the latter’s governorship ambition.

On Monday, Shaibu threw himself into the race for the government house, announcing his intention to vie for the 2024 governorship election in Edo State.

Obaseki, who switched from the All Progressives Congress (APC) to the PDP after a fallout with his predecessor Adams Oshiomhole, now says the country’s main opposition party would decide his deputy’s fate.

“The party will decide and also members of the party will decide who will be the flag bearer of the party in the forthcoming governorship election,” Obaseki, 66, said after a closed-door meeting with his Bauchi counterpart Bala Mohammed and a former Akwa-Ibom State Governor Udom Emmanuel.

“The relationship as you know, has been cordial. He (Philip) wants to run for the office I currently occupy and he is free to. I think as a Nigerian, he has the constitutional right to run, nobody can or should stop him.”

But when asked if he would support Shaibu, he said: “I’m only one out of millions of our party members in Edo state. I don’t think my vote alone will determine whether he becomes the party’s flag bearer.”(www.naija247news.com)

Nigeria’s younger generation will never get power unless it’s Positively Disruptive’ – Obasanjo
Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group.

