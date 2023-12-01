Nigeria’s younger generation will never get power unless it’s Positively Disruptive’ – Obasanjo

Dec 1,2023.

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has said Nigeria’s younger generation should be positively disruptive to get power now

According to OBJ, leadership is very important both in the private sector and military, adding that the younger generation will never get power if they do not get it now.

The youth should run for elections in Nigeria and must not say they are too young to run at 55, OBJ said.

“If you can’t run, what time do you have to run? You have to be positively disruptive but not through violence. If they call you leaders of tomorrow, don’t accept it. If you don’t get it now, you will never get it. How do you need to make those to make uncomfortable uncomfortable? That’s the solution”, he said on Thursday, November 30 while featuring as a guest speaker during an inter-generational dialogue and emerging political leaders fellowship, an initiative of The Bridge Leadership Foundation convened by a former Governor of Cross River State, Senator Liyel Imoke.

Obasanjo faulted critics who described Nigeria as a geographical expression.

He said, “Every country has history of how they come about. So, tell me which country isn’t a geographical expression. No other alternative to Nigeria, it’s our country.

“My generation: I won’t say it’s a perfect generation, but we fought for the unity of Nigeria…Say whatever you like, we, including, the military which people say caused ‘katakata’, fought for the unity of Nigeria, we also laid the foundation for democracy in Nigeria. Generations after us, what will they claim? Between the generations, there’s gap, space, and values to be bridged. That is why our gathering like this is important.

“Many people don’t believe in Nigeria and if you don’t believe in Nigeria, why would you talk about something you don’t believe in? You have to believe in Nigeria before we can talk about Nigeria. Some people still say that Nigeria is a geographical expression. Every country has history of how they come about. So, tell me which country isn’t a geographical expression. No other alternative to Nigeria, it’s our country.”

“Until I entered secondary school, I never saw telephone. The telephone never worked until I got to form 3. I never wore a pair of shoes until until secondary school. I grew up to be watching black and white television, and it was one station. When remote control became a means in TV, I never knew. But my children said I was old school”, he said.(www.naija247news.com)