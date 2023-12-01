Menu
Nigerians Will Soon See Effects Of 2024 Budget” – Presidency Assures Nigerians

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Dec 1,2023.

The presidency has assured that Nigerians will begin to see the effect of the 2024 budget within the shortest possible time.

Senior Special Assistant on National Assembly Matters to President Bola Tinubu, Kunle Olanrewaju, gave this assurance in an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Thursday.

He said, “Within the shortest possible time, Nigerians will begin to see the effect of the 2024 budget and will have reason to smile.

“Things are not very rosy for the average Nigerian; all of us are in the shoes, and we believe that we must change the narratives.

“And of course, that is why the President has focused this particular budget on solving the basic problems, particularly job creation, poverty reduction, and social development.

“The indices are clear that we have problems in our hands, but like a good warrior, you don’t run away from war. I can assure you that we will begin to see the effect of this budget within the shortest possible time.

“Nigeria will clearly see that at the end of the tunnel, there is light,” he said.(www.naija247news.com)

Peters Anene, News Editor
Peters Anene, News Editorhttp://Naija247news.com
Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

