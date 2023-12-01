Menu
Nigeria Stock Exchange

Nigeria equity market soars by 0.11%,Investors gain N44bn

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

December 1, 2023.

The Nigerian equity market on Thursday closed on a positive note as The All Share Index moved up by 0.11% to close at 71,365.25 points from the previous close of 71,283.34 points.

Investors gained N44 billion as the Market Capitalisation grew by 0.11% to close at N39.052 trillion from the previous close of N39.008 trillion.

An aggregate of 540 million units of shares were traded in 6,516 deals, valued at N10 billion.

The Market Breadth closed negative as 25 equities appreciated in their share prices against 32 equities that declined in their share prices.

Percentage Gainers

Northrn Nigerian Flourmills led other gainers with 10.00% growth, closing at N35.20 from the previous close of N32.00.

THOMASWYAT, MECURE, Champion Breweries, Ecobank and UPDCREIT among other gainers also grew their share prices by over 5.00% each.

Percentage Losers

Secure Electronic Technology led other price decliners as it shed 9.72% of its share price to close at 0.65 from the previous close of 0.72.

Unity Bank, TANTALIZER and DAAR Communication among other price decliners also shed their share prices by 9.68%, 9.42% and 9.38% respectively.

Volume Drivers

GTCO traded about 67 million units of its shares in 282 deals, valued at N2.6 billion.

TRANSCORP traded about 42 million units of its shares in 333 deals valued at N294 million.

FBNH traded about 36 million units of its shares in 213 deals, valued at N787.5 million.(www.naija247news.com).

