Naira Hits Record Low Against Dollar on Official Market

Nigeria’s naira plunged to an unprecedented low against the dollar on the official market today, closely mirroring the rates observed in the unofficial parallel market.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

According to LSEG data, the currency of Africa’s largest economy reached a staggering 1,160 naira to the dollar before making a partial recovery to approximately 800 naira.

The official exchange rate of the naira has been steadily converging with the parallel market rate, a trend attributed to the central bank’s delay in settling outstanding foreign-currency obligations related to forward deals.

In a recent statement, Central Bank Governor Olayemi Cardoso emphasized the adoption of a market-driven approach to determine exchange rates. He expressed a commitment to establishing transparent and cohesive regulations governing market operations.

Last week, the naira was trading at around 1,165 naira on the parallel market, reflecting the ongoing challenges in Nigeria’s foreign exchange landscape.