”Lagos is bigger than Ghana” — Singer Efya

December 1, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Singer Efya has rubbished comparisons between the Ghanaian and Nigerian music industries, saying Lagos is “bigger” than Ghana.

Efya said Nigeria’s numerical advantage places the country’s music industry ahead of the Ghanaian market.

The Ghanaian artiste said there shouldn’t be comparisons between the two West African countries, stressing that instead, they should collaborate.

Speaking in a recent interview with City 105.1 FM, Lagos, Efya said, “Nigerian and Ghanaian music markets are not the same. Nigerians are way more than we are in terms of numbers. Numbers really matter now. The number of people that will stream Nigerian music in Nigeria is different from the number of people that will stream Ghanaian music in Ghana. The numbers are not the same.

“In the capacity of numbers, Lagos is bigger than Ghana. It is like the music hub itself. Nigerians are way bigger than we are. So, usually when I see people comparing, I’m like, ‘Do you guys know?’

“There shouldn’t be any comparisons. What I believe that we should is that we should be more collaborative. Find our vibes and put them together to advance what Afrobeat is going to be in the future; for us to be the gatekeepers of our own sound. And I think that’s the power move.”(www.naija247news.com).