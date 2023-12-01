Menu
ICPC, Police clear D’banj of rape, fraud allegations

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

December 1, 2023.

Popular Nigerian musician Dapo Oyebanjo, well known by his stage name as D’banj, has been cleared of charges of rape and N-Power fraud by two independent investigating bodies: the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) and the Nigeria Police Force.

The police and the anti-graft agency gave the ‘Fall-In-Love’ crooner a clean slate in separate clearance reports upon completion of investigations with incontrovertible outcomes on the innocence of the Kokomaster singer.

In 2020, the singer was accused of rape and the Inspector General of Police ordered an investigation into the allegation.

In an affidavit deposed by Toheeb Lawal of Abuja-based law firm, Law Corridor, before the District Court of Abuja, wherein the reports of the Nigeria Police Investigation and Clearance from the anti-corruption agency were exhibited and marked exhibit A and B, the legal practitioner averred that the police and ICPC cleared the singer of rape and fraud allegations.(www.naija247news.com).

