“I don’t take drugs and I’ve never drank alcohol or smoked in my life – Singer Faze

December 1, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Veteran singer and former member of the defunct Plantashun Boiz, Chibuzor Oji, better known as Faze, has revealed that he has never drank alcohol, smoked cigarettes, or engaged in illicit substance abuse.

The 46-year-old said a healthy lifestyle was responsible for the longevity of his singing voice and physical well-being generally.

Speaking in a recent interview with TVC, Faze said, “I don’t do anything special to maintain my voice. I think it has to do with my lifestyle. I don’t take drugs and I’ve never drank alcohol or smoked in my life.

“It has to do with health too. I’m the kind of person that likes to check up on my health.”

He said he drinks a lot of water to stay healthy.