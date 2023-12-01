Menu
Gunmen attack Resident Electoral Commissioner's Residence in Kogi

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

December 1, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Gunmen have attacked the residence of the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in Lokoja, Kogi State.

The National Electoral Commission (INEC) said the incident occurred around 3.30am on Friday, 1st December 2023.

“The armed men engaged the security personnel in a gun battle for over 30 minutes until reinforcement arrived,” the statement read.

“While no lives were lost, property was destroyed in the ensuing gun battle. A team of combined security personnel have been deployed to protect the residence.

“This incident occurred a day after a mob besieged our state office.

“We call for a thorough investigation and enhanced security protection for our personnel and assets in Kogi State.”(www.naija247news.com).

Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

