Enough Is Enough! Pastor, Adeboye Bans Indecent Dressing In Redemption Camp

Dec 1,2023.

The General Overseer of The Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye has threatened to impose sanctions on any resident of the Redemption Camp who is not decently dressed.

The Redemption Camp is the International campground of the mega Pentecostal church. The church holds conferences and special programmes at the place. The Redemption Camp also has permanent residents.

The riot act from the leadership of the RCCG was contained in a memo issued by an assistant to the General Overseer, Oladele Balogun. The memo read in part: “We wish to formally inform all residents of Redemption City that, in our commitment to preserving the city’s sanctity and upholding its esteemed ‘Holy City’ status, the mission authority is implementing stricter measures against indecent dressing throughout the city.

“The security operatives and Kingsford Security are hereby further directed not to allow anyone who dresses indecently to enter the Redemption City forthwith. Thank you for your continued cooperation and support.”(www.naija247news.com)