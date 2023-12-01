Menu
Search
Subscribe
Companies & Markets

Ecobank’s turnover hits N1.21tn, grows profit by 55.79% in Q3 2023

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

December 1, 2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Ecobank Transnational Incorporated on Thursday published its Third Quarter report for the period ended 30 September 2023.

The financial institution reported Gross Earnings of N1.21 trillion for the nine months period, up by 59.01% from N761.298 billion.

Profit after tax grew year on year by 55.79% to N182.92 billion from N117.41 billion reported the previous year.

Earnings per share of the Company stands at N7.44

At the share price of N17, the P/E ratio of Ecobank stands at 2.29x with earnings yield of 43.75%.

Jeremy Awori, CEO of Ecobank Group, stated thus:

“Ecobank generated profit before tax of $450m for the nine months to September, an increase of 55% in constant currency from the prior year. Moreover, we delivered profits attributable to ETI shareholders of $224m, which translated to a return on tangible shareholders’ equity of 25.6% on the back of a strong revenue growth of 34% in constant currency and an improved cost-to-income ratio of 53.7%. We achieved these results despite the challenging macroeconomic environment, which demonstrates the resilience of our diversified business model.

“I am pleased to announce that we have completed our Growth, Transformation and Returns (GTR) strategy. True customer orientation is the core of our GTR strategy, meaning we will always focus our energies and resources on delivering great products and services. As part of our broad strategic focus areas, we are accelerating the growth of our Consumer and Commercial Banking businesses given the significant revenue opportunities, diversifying and growing our Corporate and Investment Banking revenue streams, and consolidating our achievements, experience and market recognition to scale our Payments, Remittances and Fintech business. Additionally, we will entrench our leadership positions in markets where we are a top three bank, address subscale markets, and provide unwavering support to our Nigerian team as they turn around and further grow their business.”

“We will invest further in technology, in all its forms, to provide better, faster, and easier services to our customers. Furthermore, we are investing in building our brand to create greater connection and support our growth businesses.”

“Ultimately, the foundation for success rests on the passion and dedication of Ecobankers to consistently deliver for clients and customers no matter the environment, unified by our shared cultural and ethical values. Accordingly, we have made it our priority to invest in providing the enabling environment and resources to inspire creativity, innovation and discipline in execution”.

“Our board and management are committed, and Ecobank is positioned for greater success, impact and shareholder returns.”(www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
70-Year-Old Ugandan Woman Gives Birth To Twins
Next article
Nigeria equity market soars by 0.11%,Investors gain N44bn
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Nigerians Will Soon See Effects Of 2024 Budget” – Presidency Assures Nigerians

Peters Anene, News Editor Peters Anene, News Editor -
Dec 1,2023. The presidency has assured that Nigerians will begin...

South African socialite who dated Davido announces divorce from husband

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
December 1, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. South African socialite, Faith Nketsi,  who...

Singer Kizz Daniel Celebrates 10 Years On Stage With Gifts Of A Rolls Royce Cullinan To Himself

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
December 1, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Nigerian singer, Daniel Anidugbe, popularly known...

“The world is designed to kill men” — Actor Deyemi Okanlawon

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
December 1, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Nigerian actor Deyemi Okanlawon is of...

Stay African, Read Latest News

Stay updated on latest happenings around 54 countries of Africa

Subscribe Now

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Nigerians Will Soon See Effects Of 2024 Budget” – Presidency Assures Nigerians

Politics & Govt News 0
Dec 1,2023. The presidency has assured that Nigerians will begin...

South African socialite who dated Davido announces divorce from husband

Entertainment 0
December 1, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. South African socialite, Faith Nketsi,  who...

Singer Kizz Daniel Celebrates 10 Years On Stage With Gifts Of A Rolls Royce Cullinan To Himself

Entertainment 0
December 1, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Nigerian singer, Daniel Anidugbe, popularly known...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com