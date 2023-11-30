Menu
Search
Subscribe
Politics & Govt News

Supervise Federal Roads’ Contracts, Minister Tells Nigerians

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Nov 30,2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The Minister of Works, David Umahi, has appealed to Nigerians to supervise palliative road contracts which will be carried out across the country.

The minister, in a statement, said work would soon commence on spoilt sections of federal roads in the country following the approval of N300bn for the ministry in the 2023 supplementary budget.

While urging Nigerians to monitor and report roads done shabbily, Umahi said the ministry would recognise citizens who made accurate reports if investigation showed that contractors engaged in shoddy jobs.

While urging Nigerians to monitor and report roads done shabbily, Umahi said the ministry would recognise citizens who made accurate reports if investigation showed that contractors engaged in shoddy jobs.

Umahi said the fund would see N100bn spent on immediate palliative works in the 36 states and the FCT and N200bn for continuation of inherited ongoing projects and very few new but critical road projects.(www.naija247news.com)

.

 

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Ex-Minister Wants 13% Revenue Paid To Oil-Producing Communities
Next article
Naira Appreciates at Official, Parallel Market
Peters Anene, News Editor
Peters Anene, News Editorhttp://Naija247news.com
Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

AfDB reviews Africa’s economic forecast for 2023, 2024

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
November 30, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The African Development Bank (AfDB) has...

Naira Appreciates at Official, Parallel Market

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
November 30, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Naira appreciated against the US...

Ex-Minister Wants 13% Revenue Paid To Oil-Producing Communities

Peters Anene, News Editor Peters Anene, News Editor -
Nov 30,2023. A former Minister of Health, Gabriel Aduku, has...

NSCDC personnel allegedly kills Secondary School Students in Abuja

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
November 30, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Two students of an undisclosed secondary...

Stay African, Read Latest News

Stay updated on latest happenings around 54 countries of Africa

Subscribe Now

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

AfDB reviews Africa’s economic forecast for 2023, 2024

Economy 0
November 30, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The African Development Bank (AfDB) has...

Naira Appreciates at Official, Parallel Market

NairaDollar Exchange Rate 0
November 30, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Naira appreciated against the US...

Ex-Minister Wants 13% Revenue Paid To Oil-Producing Communities

Oil Markets 0
Nov 30,2023. A former Minister of Health, Gabriel Aduku, has...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com