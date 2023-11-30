Supervise Federal Roads’ Contracts, Minister Tells Nigerians

Nov 30,2023.

The Minister of Works, David Umahi, has appealed to Nigerians to supervise palliative road contracts which will be carried out across the country.

The minister, in a statement, said work would soon commence on spoilt sections of federal roads in the country following the approval of N300bn for the ministry in the 2023 supplementary budget.

While urging Nigerians to monitor and report roads done shabbily, Umahi said the ministry would recognise citizens who made accurate reports if investigation showed that contractors engaged in shoddy jobs.

Umahi said the fund would see N100bn spent on immediate palliative works in the 36 states and the FCT and N200bn for continuation of inherited ongoing projects and very few new but critical road projects.(www.naija247news.com)

