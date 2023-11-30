“Singing has not started paying me” White Money

November 30, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Whitemoney has revealed that he has not started benefiting financially from music.

The Big Brother Naija Season 6 winner, whose real name is Hazel Oyeze Onou, stated this in his recent interview with BBC Igbo.

He explained that music streaming has not been profitable for him though he has been paid for musical performances.

He said: “The truth is singing has not started paying me because I don’t get money from streaming, but I get money from performances. I don’t have the best voice but I have a message and melody.

“People criticize me, even those paid to criticize me. What you need to know is that I don’t sing to make you feel fine because you don’t feed or fund my musical career.”

The former reality star said in 2021 that he hoped to win a Grammy.(www.naija247news.com).