CrimeWatch

NSCDC personnel allegedly kills Secondary School Students in Abuja

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

November 30, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Two students of an undisclosed secondary school located in the Gwarinpa area of Abuja have allegedly been shot dead by personnel of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC).

According to reports, the incident  occurred at about 11:30 am on Wednesday, November 29 as NSCDC personnel attached to the Federal Capital Command (FCT) Command were drafted to the school to provide security during an ongoing examination.

The shooting resulted in chaos around the school premises but police officers on arriving the scene arrested the NSCDC officials and calmed the situation down.

The spokesperson of the FCT police command, Josephine Adeh confirmed the incident, saying, “There was an incident at life camp in one secondary school. We immediately went there, and at the moment, I can confirm that normalcy has been restored to the area”.

Adeh said the FCT police commissioner, Garba Haruna has ordered an investigation to ascertain the course of the incident.(www.naija247news.com).

Security Gets Lion's Share As Tinubu Presents N27.5trn Budget
Ex-Minister Wants 13% Revenue Paid To Oil-Producing Communities
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

