CrimeWatch

Nigerian Navy uncover 187 bags of cannabis in Lagos

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

November 30, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Nigerian Navy Ship (NNS) BEECROFT collaboratively handed over 187 bags of cannabis sativa to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) , on Wednesday as a demonstration of inter-agency cooperation.

The ship’s commander, Commodore Kolawole Oguntuga, handed the seized consignment to NDLEA officers at NNS BEECROFT in Apapa, Lagos.

Oguntuga stated that the notion of burden sharing in combating crime and criminality in the marine environment was a top concern for Vice Adm. Emmanuel Ogalla, Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS).

He went on to say that the drugs were confiscated at Badagry Creek and Eleko Beach in Lekki.

“We have been collaborating with the NDLEA toward securing the maritime environment for economic prosperity.

“This is part of the achievement under the ongoing Operation Water Guard particularly with the deployment of the state-of-the-art maritime domain awareness facility; the falcon eye.

“We were able to detect these economic saboteurs bringing this contraband from different angles within the maritime environment,” the commander said.

Oguntuga told Nigerians that the Navy would continue to pursue criminals and prevent illicit drugs from entering the country.

“The Nigerian Navy in collaboration with the NDLEA will continue to ensure that this act is stopped and that our country is made a better country.

“I advise parents to follow up on their children in order to know what their wards are doing so as to curb all these menace in the country,” he said.(www.naija247news.com).

Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

